SoftBank names Goldman alumnus Taiichi Hoshino head of investment planning dept

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published

SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it has appointed former Goldman Sachs banker Taiichi Hoshino as head of a new investment planning department, as the group increases oversight of its tech bets battered by volatile markets. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar) ((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;)) nT9N28605C

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Wednesday it has appointed former Goldman Sachs G.N banker Taiichi Hoshino as head of a new investment planning department, as the group increases oversight of its tech bets battered by volatile markets.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More