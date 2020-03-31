SoftBank names Goldman alumnus Taiichi Hoshino head of investment planning dept

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Wednesday it has appointed former Goldman Sachs G.N banker Taiichi Hoshino as head of a new investment planning department, as the group increases oversight of its tech bets battered by volatile markets.

