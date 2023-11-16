News & Insights

SoftBank likely to sell stake worth $150 mln in India's Delhivery - Moneycontrol

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

November 16, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Corrects paragraph 4 to say stake sale happened in "March", not "May"

BENGALURU, Nov 16 (Reuters) - SoftBank 9984.T is likely to sell a stake worth $150 million in Indian logistics firm Delhivery DELH.NS, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The Japanese conglomerate may sell the shares, which equates to a roughly 4% stake in Delhivery, via a block deal, Moneycontrol said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter. It did not give any indicative price range.

SoftBank and Delhivery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SoftBank, through its subsidiary Svf Doorbell (Cayman), held a 14.5% stake in the logistics firm as of Sept. 30, exchange data showed, after it offloaded 3.8% of its stake in March.

Kotak Mahindra Capital is the advisor on the block deal, Moneycontrol's post said.

Delhivery's shares closed 0.6% higher at 413.85 rupees on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

