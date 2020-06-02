Softbank leads funding round in Brazilian data company Cortex

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Softbank Group Corp 9984.T led a 120 million real ($22 million) funding round in Brazilian data science company Cortex. Other investors in the round were Redpoint e Endeavor Catalyst, according to a statement released on Monday evening.

Cortex has among clients large companies such as Unilever PLC , Fiat Chrysler, L'Oreal, Roche, Carrefour, Visa and Claro.

Marcelo Claure, head of Softbank International, said data science companies are fundamental to innovation in Latin America.

($1 = 5.3665 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

