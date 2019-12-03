SoftBank leads $100 mln funding round in Mexico's Konfio

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Softbank Group Corp 9984.T is leading a $100 million investment in Mexico's financial services platform Konfio in its fourth financing round, the Mexican company said in a statement on Tuesday.

SoftBank is investing alongside QED Investors, Kaszek Ventures and Vostok Emerging Finance, Konfio said.

Reuters reported in August that SoftBank was in advanced talks to invest in Konfio, which helps small businesses secure loans.

The deal is the latest in a series by SoftBank, which is investing the proceeds of its $5 billion Latin America fund, launched in March.

