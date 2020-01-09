SoftBank in talks to sell stake in Indian renewable energy venture - ET

Adds background on SoftBank setbacks, details from ET story

BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is in talks to sell a majority stake in its renewable energy joint venture in India as it looks to raise cash after facing setbacks to its global investments, India's Economic Times daily reported on Thursday.

As part of the move, the Japanese technology and investment giant has been in talks with sovereign wealth and pension funds from the Far East and Gulf regions, as well as some Silicon Valley technology giants, the reportsaid, citing people in the know of the matter.

A SoftBank representative in India did not immediately respond to an email request from Reuters for comment.

The group is looking at a partner that can provide equity commitments of $1.5 billion to $2 billion to execute and complete a pipeline of 7 gigawatts of renewable projects around the world, the report said.

SoftBank is facing renewed investor scrutiny after it was forced to bail out one of its best known portfolio companies, the cash-burning, office-sharing firm WeWork, for about $10 billion last year.

This has put a spotlight on founder Masayoshi Son's strategy of pouring billions of dollars into unproven, money-losing startups at a time when it is getting squeezed by a sell-off in many of its listed bets.

Its bailout effort for WeWork appeared to have complicated after talks to secure $3 billion from Japan's three biggest banks stalled, Reuters reported last month.

For its India renewable energy venture, SoftBank is considering options including a sale of its entire 70% stake or a majority stake, the ET reported. The unit is a joint venture with Bharti Enterprises and Foxconn Technology Group, and it won its first solar plant order in India in 2015.

That year, India, the world's third-largest carbon emitter, had set an ambitious target to ramp up its solar power capacity by five times to 100,000 megawatts by 2022.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

