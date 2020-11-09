US Markets
GOOGL

SoftBank in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics to Hyundai - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BECK DIEFENBACH

SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds SoftBank Group's response

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal were yet to be finalized, but could be valued as much as $1 billion, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2Idg55M)

Boston Dynamics' products include Spot, a robot that navigates terrain helping in inspection tasks and Handle, for moving boxes in the warehouse.

The robot maker was bought by Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O in 2013 and sold to SoftBank in 2017.

Boston Dynamics and Hyundai did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. SoftBank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular