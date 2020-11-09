SoftBank in talks to sell Boston Dynamics to Hyundai - Bloomberg News

Adds background on Boston Dynamics

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS in a deal valued at as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal are yet to be finalised, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2Idg55M)

Boston Dynamics is best known for building robots that are often co-developed or funded by the U.S. military.

The company's products include Cheetah, which it claims to be the world's fastest legged robot, and RiSE that can navigate vertical terrains such as walls, trees and fences.

Boston Dynamics was bought by Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O in 2013 and sold to SoftBank in 2017.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)

