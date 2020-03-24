World Markets

SoftBank held go-private talks with Elliott - FT

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank Group Corp explored an attempt to take itself private over the past week, holding discussions with investors including hedge fund Elliott Management and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing three sources.

March 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T explored an attempt to take itself private over the past week, holding discussions with investors including hedge fund Elliott Management and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing three sources.

However, eventually SoftBank opted to move ahead with a plan to sell down $41 billion in assets to pay down its debt and boost a share buyback to 2.5 trillion yen ($22.42 billion), the report said. (https://on.ft.com/2Jf1K5I)

SoftBank declined to comment on the report.

The Japanese tech conglomerate's asset sale plans, announced on Monday, came amid a growing financial squeeze on the company and its $100 billion Vision Fund, which has recorded two consecutive quarters of losses after its tech bets fell short, compounded by the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the global economy.

($1 = 111.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

Mar 11, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular