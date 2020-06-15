SoftBank has spent $4.7 bln on share buybacks

SoftBank Group Corp has spent 499.9 billion yen ($4.66 billion) buying back 107.7 million of its shares since March, a company filing on Monday showed.

The tech conglomerate spent 188.3 billion yen buying back 36.1 million shares between June 1 and June 15.

