SoftBank Group's shares fall 8% after Moody's downgrade

Sam Nussey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group's 9984.T shares fell 8% in early trading on Thursday, ending a 55% rally in the stock, after Moody's downgraded the tech conglomerate by two notches over its plans to sell off prime assets into a volatile market.

