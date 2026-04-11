SoftBank Group (WBAG:SFT) Price Target Decreased by 10.85% to 32.44

The average one-year price target for SoftBank Group (WBAG:SFT) has been revised to € 32,44 / share. This is a decrease of 10.85% from the prior estimate of € 36,38 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 15,70 to a high of € 97,66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.34% from the latest reported closing price of € 20,48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftBank Group. This is an decrease of 276 owner(s) or 98.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFT is 0.10%, an increase of 74.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.48% to 1,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 1,504K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 99.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFT by 5,663.81% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 54.38%.

McMillan Office holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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