US Markets

SoftBank group to invest $500 mln in venture capital funds in Latin America

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is planning to invest $500 million in venture capital funds in Latin America, its managing partner in Brazil, Andre Maciel, said on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is planning to invest $500 million in venture capital funds in Latin America, its managing partner in Brazil, Andre Maciel, said on Friday.

Reuters reported earlier that SoftBank was in talks with venture capital firms in Latin America related to investments, in a move likely to speed up spending of a $5 billion regional venture capital fund launched in March.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7707; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular