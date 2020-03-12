SoftBank Group to buy back as much as 7 percent of its shares

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SoftBank Group Corp on Friday said it will buy back up to 7 percent of its own shares for as much as 500 billion yen ($4.77 billion).

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T on Friday said it will buy back up to 7 percent of its own shares for as much as 500 billion yen ($4.77 billion).

The buyback will begin on Monday and will take place over a year, the company said in a press release through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Softbank's shares skidded more than 6 percent in early trading to 3,700 yen as the Tokyo market slumped further on concern over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

($1 = 104.8000 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters