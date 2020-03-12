SoftBank Group to buy back as much as 7 percent of its shares

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T on Friday said it will buy back up to 7 percent of its own shares for as much as 500 billion yen ($4.77 billion).

The buyback will begin on Monday and will take place over a year, the company said in a press release through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Softbank's shares skidded more than 6 percent in early trading to 3,700 yen as the Tokyo market slumped further on concern over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

($1 = 104.8000 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

