SoftBank Group Swings To FY Profit

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) Wednesday reported profit of 4.99 trillion yen for the fiscal year 2020, compared to a loss of 961.6 billion yen last year. On a per share basis, earnings were 2,437.29 yen compared to a loss 485.33 yen, last year.

Fiscal year net sales improved 5.63 trillion yen from 5.24 trillion yen last year.

Total gain on investments was a profit of 7.53 trillion yen, while last year it was a loss of 1.41 trillion yen.

