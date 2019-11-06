SoftBank Group shares slide over 4% after massive quarterly loss

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Group 9984.T fell more than 4% in early trade on Thursday after the Japanese conglomerate reported a $6.5 billion quarterly loss, its first such loss in 14 years, dragged down by a massive hit at its giant Vision Fund.

The stock was down 3.4% as of 0022 GMT after shedding as much as 4.2%.

($1 = 108.9000 yen)

