SoftBank Group shares slide 6% on buyback disappointment

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T shares slid 6% in early trading on Thursday after the conglomerate declined to extend its buyback programme, removing support for the stock as concern over frothy portfolio valuations outweighed record earnings.

