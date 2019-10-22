SoftBank Group shares fall 2% as it doubles down on WeWork bet

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp fell 2% in early morning trading on Wednesday as the tech conglomerate moves to take over beleaguered office-space sharing startup, WeWork, with a funding injection of $10 billion.

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T fell 2% in early morning trading on Wednesday as the tech conglomerate moves to take over beleaguered office-space sharing startup, WeWork, with a funding injection of $10 billion.

The deal, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, takes SoftBank's total investment in WeWork, which is scrambling for cash following a flopped IPO attempt, to more than $19 billion, with the money-losing startup now valued at just $8 billion.

Japanese markets reopened on Wednesday following a national holiday. The benchmark index .N225 was flat.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters