SoftBank Group (SFTBF) Price Target Increased by 7.71% to 52.08

The average one-year price target for SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBF) has been revised to 52.08 / share. This is an increase of 7.71% from the prior estimate of 48.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.56 to a high of 70.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.02% from the latest reported closing price of 50.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftBank Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFTBF is 0.35%, a decrease of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 201,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 26,491K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,222K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 3.28% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 25,827K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,697K shares, representing a decrease of 22.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 24.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,788K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 95.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 8,471.86% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 7,702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,643K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 5.99% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 7,524K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,674K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 6.52% over the last quarter.

