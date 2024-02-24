SoftBank Group (SFTBF) Price Target Increased by 18.66% to 64.63

The average one-year price target for SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBF) has been revised to 64.63 / share. This is an increase of 18.66% from the prior estimate of 54.46 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.57 to a high of 91.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.27% from the latest reported closing price of 56.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftBank Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFTBF is 0.40%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 203,374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 22,746K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,491K shares, representing a decrease of 16.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 4.02% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 15,623K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 13,789K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,314K shares, representing an increase of 25.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 10.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,947K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 9.30% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 8,682K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,374K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 9.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.