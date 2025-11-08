SoftBank Group (SFTBF) Price Target Increased by 21.03% to 120.81

The average one-year price target for SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBF) has been revised to $120.81 / share. This is an increase of 21.03% from the prior estimate of $99.82 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.42 to a high of $190.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.16% from the latest reported closing price of $61.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftBank Group. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFTBF is 0.41%, an increase of 32.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.81% to 100,027K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,190K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,515K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 37.23% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 11,483K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,355K shares , representing an increase of 79.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 548.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,825K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 23.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,225K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,116K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 45.25% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 3,541K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBF by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.