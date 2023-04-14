SoftBank Group seeks $1.7 bln from hybrid retail bond issue in Japan

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Friday it plans to raise 222 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in a hybrid yen-denominated 35-year bond issue that will be sold mostly to retail investors.

The bonds will have a fixed interest rate of 4.750% a year for five years from the issue date and a floating rate after that, the company said in a statement.

Interest payments will be on April 28 and October 28 each year, with SoftBank reserving the option to redeem the bonds on any interest payment date on or after April 28, 2028.

The subscription period will run from April 17-27.

Underwriters include Daiwa Securities Co Ltd, Nomura Securities Co Ltd, Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, SBI Securities Co Ltd and Okasan Securities Co Ltd. The rating is BBB from Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd.

The Financial Times reported this week that SoftBank Group has moved to sell almost all of its remaining shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK

($1 = 132.4500 yen)

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.