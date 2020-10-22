SoftBank Group restarts dividend as finances stabilise

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Friday it would pay an interim dividend of 22 yen per share for the current year, the same as the previous fiscal year, after a series of massive asset sales stabilised the group's finances.

The dividend declaration is the latest sign the group, which was shaken by soured investments and the COVID-19 pandemic, is regaining its confidence, buoyed by deals including the $40 billion sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia NVDA.O.

The year-end dividend forecast is yet to be determined.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

