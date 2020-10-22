SoftBank Group restarts dividend as finances stabilise

NVDA

SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday it would pay an interim dividend of 22 yen per share for the current year, the same as the previous fiscal year, after a series of massive asset sales stabilised the group's finances.

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Friday it would pay an interim dividend of 22 yen per share for the current year, the same as the previous fiscal year, after a series of massive asset sales stabilised the group's finances.

The dividend declaration is the latest sign the group, which was shaken by soured investments and the COVID-19 pandemic, is regaining its confidence, buoyed by deals including the $40 billion sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia NVDA.O.

The year-end dividend forecast is yet to be determined.

