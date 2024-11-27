News & Insights

Markets

SoftBank Group Reportedly Plans To Invest $1.5 Bln In OpenAI

November 27, 2024 — 11:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) is planning to purchase OpenAI stock worth $1.5 billion as part of CEO Masayoshi Son's strategy to increase investment in artificial intelligence, according to several media reports.

The company intends to purchase the shares through a tender offer, inviting current and former employees of OpenAI to sell their stock, which they have held for more than two years.

The employees have until December 24 to participate in the offer.

As per the Financial Times, the Tokyo-based company will price the employee's stock based on the OpenAI's most recent funding round, which raised about $6 billion last month.

SoftBank Vision Fund has earlier invested $500 million during that funding round.

Currently, SoftBank's stock is trading at $29.11, up 1.25 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.