SoftBank Group Q1 Loss Narrows; To Repurchase Up To 500 Bln Yen Of Shares

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported that its first quarter net loss attributable to owners of the parent narrowed to 174.28 billion yen or 123.67 yen per share from 477.62 billion yen or 333.97 yen per share in the same quarter last year.

Net income for the first quarter was 10.47 billion yen compared to a loss of 316.19 billion yen in the previous year.

Gain on investments at SoftBank Vision Funds was 1.91 billion yen compared to 159.77 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales for the first quarter rose to 1.70 trillion yen from 1.56 trillion yen in the prior year.

The Board has resolved to repurchase up to 500 billion yen of the company's shares.

