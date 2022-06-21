US Markets

SoftBank Group International names Alex Clavel as CEO

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday it has named Alex Clavel as the chief executive of its SoftBank Group International (SBGI) unit, replacing Michel Combes.

June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Tuesday it has named Alex Clavel as the chief executive of its SoftBank Group International (SBGI) unit, replacing Michel Combes.

The SBGI division runs the company's flagship SoftBank Vision Funds as well as all other operations outside Japan.

Clavel, who is at present a managing partner at SBGI, will start in his new role from June 30. He spent 19 years at Morgan Stanley before joining SoftBank in 2015.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular