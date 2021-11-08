Markets

SoftBank Group H1 Profit Declines; Net Sales Up 13.4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported that its first half net income attributable to owners of the parent was 363.6 billion yen, a decline of 80.7% year on year. Income before income tax from continuing operations was 1.05 trillion, a decrease of 27.4% year on year. For the period, the Group recorded finance cost of 185.6 billion yen and derivative gain of 621.0 billion yen, which was mainly related to prepaid forward contracts using Alibaba shares. Net sales rose in the SoftBank and Arm segments.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2021, net income from continuing operations to owners of the parent was 363.57 billion yen compared to 1.17 trillion yen, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 195.62 yen compared to 542.35 yen. Net sales increased to 2.98 trillion yen from 2.63 trillion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular