SoftBank Group H1 Profit Declines; Net Sales Up 13.4%

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported that its first half net income attributable to owners of the parent was 363.6 billion yen, a decline of 80.7% year on year. Income before income tax from continuing operations was 1.05 trillion, a decrease of 27.4% year on year. For the period, the Group recorded finance cost of 185.6 billion yen and derivative gain of 621.0 billion yen, which was mainly related to prepaid forward contracts using Alibaba shares. Net sales rose in the SoftBank and Arm segments.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2021, net income from continuing operations to owners of the parent was 363.57 billion yen compared to 1.17 trillion yen, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 195.62 yen compared to 542.35 yen. Net sales increased to 2.98 trillion yen from 2.63 trillion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.