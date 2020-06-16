SoftBank Group Exploring Transactions With Respect To T-Mobile Shares

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) has decided to explore potential transactions regarding shares of its equity method associate, T-Mobile US, Inc. On March 23, 2020, SoftBank Group announced its policy to sell or monetize a maximum of $41 billion of assets held by SBG over the four quarters. As part of this program, SoftBank Group is exploring transactions with respect to shares of T-Mobile common stock, including, private placements or public offerings; transactions with T-Mobile or stockholders of T-Mobile, including Deutsche Telekom AG, or third parties; derivative or hedging transactions; margin loans; or other structured transactions.

The Group noted that exploration of any potential transactions will involve discussions and negotiations between or among T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom AG. Following the deal, SoftBank Group will record a gain or loss on the sales of shares of associates in its consolidated statement of income.

