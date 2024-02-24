SoftBank Group - Depositary Receipt () (SFTBY) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 31.99

The average one-year price target for SoftBank Group - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SFTBY) has been revised to 31.99 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 27.42 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.55 to a high of 45.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.22% from the latest reported closing price of 28.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftBank Group - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFTBY is 0.07%, an increase of 16.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.26% to 234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBY by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 36K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBY by 6.20% over the last quarter.

BLUIX - BLUEPRINT GROWTH FUND Institutional Class holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Constant Guidance Financial holds 18K shares.

