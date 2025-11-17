SoftBank Group - Depositary Receipt (SFTBY) Price Target Increased by 21.99% to 73.89

The average one-year price target for SoftBank Group - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SFTBY) has been revised to $73.89 / share. This is an increase of 21.99% from the prior estimate of $60.57 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.32 to a high of $95.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.76% from the latest reported closing price of $31.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftBank Group - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFTBY is 0.22%, an increase of 38.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 56.12% to 256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 69K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing a decrease of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBY by 24.29% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 58K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing a decrease of 456.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBY by 71.34% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFTBY by 63.27% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFTBY by 46.22% over the last quarter.

Corient IA holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.