SoftBank Group Corp. Posts FY Loss; Net Sales Up 10.5%

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) posted a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 1.71 trillion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, compared to profit of 4.99 trillion yen, last year. Net sales were 6.22 trillion yen, up 10.5% from previous year.

The Board has resolved to propose a year-end dividend of 22 yen per share at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The annual dividend for the fiscal year, including the interim dividend, will be 44 yen per share, the same as the previous fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.