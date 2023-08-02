SoftBank Group - ADR (SFTBY) Price Target Increased by 6.31% to 25.96

The average one-year price target for SoftBank Group - ADR (OTC:SFTBY) has been revised to 25.96 / share. This is an increase of 6.31% from the prior estimate of 24.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.73 to a high of 35.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.26% from the latest reported closing price of 25.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftBank Group - ADR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFTBY is 0.06%, an increase of 62.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.83% to 250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 95K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBY by 26.08% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFTBY by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 36K shares.

Henry James International Management holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Blueprint Investment Partners holds 13K shares.

