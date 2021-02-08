Markets

SoftBank Group 9-month Net Income Rises; Sales Up 6.1% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported net income from continuing operations of 2.38 trillion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 235.6% from previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1,108.32 yen compared to 234.24 yen. Primarily as a result of gain on investments at Investment Business of Holding Companies and gain on investments at SVF1 and SVF2, the Group recorded a total gain on investments of 3.80 trillion yen for the period.

For the nine month period, net sales from continuing operations was 4.14 trillion yen, up 6.1% from a year ago.

