Softbank fund to sell $123 mln stake in India's Zomato - report

adds details and background in para 2-5, shares in para 6

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank's 9984.T venture capital fund SVF Growth, Singapore, will sell a 1.1% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato ZOMT.NS for 10.24 billion rupees ($123.24 million), CNBC TV-18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

SVF Growth will sell the stake at an offer price of 109.4 rupees to 111.65 rupees per share, at a 2% discount to its current market price at the lower end, the report added.

In August, Softbank's Vision Fund sold a 1.17% stake in Zomato in a deal valued at 9.47 billion rupees at 94.7 rupees apiece in bulk deals.

U.S.-based private equity firm Tiger Global, also in August, sold its remaining 11.24 billion rupees stake in the company after cutting 2.34% stake last year.

Zomato shares have gained 88.3% so far this year and closed 1.4% lower on Thursday.

($1 = 83.0928 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.