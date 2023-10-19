Softbank fund to sell $123 mln stake in India's Zomato - report

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank's 9984.T venture capital fund SVF Growth, Singapore, will sell a 1.1% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato ZOMT.NS for 10.24 billion rupees ($123.24 million), CNBC TV-18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

($1 = 83.0928 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

