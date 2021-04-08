US Markets

SoftBank, Franklin invest $210 mln in OneTrust at over $5 bln valuation

Sohini Podder Reuters
SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Franklin Templeton led a $210 million investment in OneTrust at a valuation of more than $5 billion, the privacy and security software provider said on Thursday.

Including the investment, the total capital raised by OneTrust in it latest Series C round was $510 million. The firm, which counts Insight Partners, Coatue and TCV among its existing investors, has raised $920 million since it was founded.

Funding from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 opens up a strategic geographical position for OneTrust in Japan, the company said, as market demand accelerates in Asia Pacific and across the globe.

Japan's SoftBank has made serial investments in multiple tech companies in the past few weeks, such as U.S. genetic diagnostics company Invitae Corp and Facebook-backed Indian social commerce startup Meesho.

On Wednesday, SoftBank made investments in Israeli cloud analytics firm Redis Labs and image recognition technology firm Trax.

Atlanta and London-based OneTrust's platform, used by more than 8,000 companies to operationalize privacy, security and data governance, is backed by 140 patents and powered by OneTrust Athena, an artificial intelligence and robotic automation engine.

