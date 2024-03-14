SoftBank explores investment in France's Mistral AI, Bloomberg News reports

March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group 9984.T is exploring a potential investment in France's Mistral AI, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could potentially value Mistral at more than $2 billion, though the two parties haven't discussed precise terms, the report said.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

