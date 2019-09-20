Softbank evaluating around 40 Brazilian companies for investment - exec

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group 9984.T is evaluating around 40 Brazilian companies with high growth potential for possible investments, the group's head in Brazil, André Maciel, said on Friday.

The executive said that SoftBank will announce a large investment in Brazil in around two weeks' time. He did not provide more details.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves )

