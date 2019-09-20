US Markets

Softbank evaluating around 40 Brazilian companies for investment - exec

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Japan's SoftBank Group is evaluating around 40 Brazilian companies with high growth potential for possible investments, the group's head in Brazil, André Maciel, said on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group 9984.T is evaluating around 40 Brazilian companies with high growth potential for possible investments, the group's head in Brazil, André Maciel, said on Friday.

The executive said that SoftBank will announce a large investment in Brazil in around two weeks' time. He did not provide more details.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves )

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7707; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular