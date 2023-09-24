News & Insights

SoftBank Corp to raise over $800 mln via bond-type class shares - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

September 24, 2023 — 09:45 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Sept 25 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp 9434.T will likely decide as early as Monday to raise up to 120 billion yen ($808.79 million) via Japan's first public offering of bond-type class shares, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 148.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.