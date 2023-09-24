SoftBank Corp to raise over $800 mln via bond-type class shares - Bloomberg News

Sept 25 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp 9434.T will likely decide as early as Monday to raise up to 120 billion yen ($808.79 million) via Japan's first public offering of bond-type class shares, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 148.3700 yen)

