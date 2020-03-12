SoftBank Corp to raise $385 mln in 1st bond sale since listing

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp 9434.T, the Japanese telecom arm of tech investment company SoftBank Group 9984.T, said on Thursday it is raising 40 billion yen ($385 million) through its first bond offering since listing in 2018.

SoftBank Corp, Japan's third-largest mobile operator, is selling 10 billion yen each in three-, five-, seven- and 10-year notes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The money will be used to repay debt due this month, it said.

($1 = 103.9000 yen)

