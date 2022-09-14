SoftBank considering launching third Vision Fund -WSJ

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is considering launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own cash, and will make a decision in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is considering launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own cash, and will make a decision in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The size of a new fund could not be determined, the newspaper reported, adding that SoftBank might put additional money into Vision Fund 2 instead.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters