SoftBank considering launching third Vision Fund -WSJ

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is considering launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own cash, and will make a decision in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The size of a new fund could not be determined, the newspaper reported, adding that SoftBank might put additional money into Vision Fund 2 instead.

