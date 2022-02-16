SoftBank considering $8 billion margin loan as part of Arm IPO - Bloomberg News

Feb 16 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is asking banks vying to be part of a potential listing of Arm Ltd to underwrite a margin loan of about $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank this month shelved its blockbuster sale of Arm to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O valued at up to $80 billion citing regulatory hurdles, seeking to list the company instead.

Britain's Arm, which named a new chief executive last week, said it would go public before March 2023 and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son indicated that would be in the United States, most likely the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

