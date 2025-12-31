Markets

SoftBank Completes $22.5 Bln Second Closing Investment In OpenAI; Ownership Rises To 11%

December 31, 2025 — 12:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF, SFTBY, 9984.T), a Japanese investment holding company, on Wednesday said it has completed an additional $22.5 billion investment in OpenAI at the second closing on December 26.

The company completed the first closing in April 2025 with a $7.5 billion investment through SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

The second closing comprised a further $22.5 billion investment, also through SVF2.

The investment fully satisfies the company's previously announced commitment of up to $40 billion made on March 31.

Together with an oversubscribed and upsized $11 billion participation from third-party co-investors, the final aggregate commitment of $41 billion has now been fully funded.

Following the completion of the investment, the company's aggregate ownership interest in OpenAI stands at approximately 11%.

On Tuesday, SoftBank Group closed trading 1.90% lesser at JPY 4,400 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

