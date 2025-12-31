SoftBank Completes $22.5 Bln Second Closing Investment In OpenAI; Ownership Rises To 11%

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF, SFTBY, 9984.T), a Japanese investment holding company, on Wednesday said it has completed an additional $22.5 billion investment in OpenAI at the second closing on December 26.

The company completed the first closing in April 2025 with a $7.5 billion investment through SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

The second closing comprised a further $22.5 billion investment, also through SVF2.

The investment fully satisfies the company's previously announced commitment of up to $40 billion made on March 31.

Together with an oversubscribed and upsized $11 billion participation from third-party co-investors, the final aggregate commitment of $41 billion has now been fully funded.

Following the completion of the investment, the company's aggregate ownership interest in OpenAI stands at approximately 11%.

On Tuesday, SoftBank Group closed trading 1.90% lesser at JPY 4,400 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.