SoftBank clinches WeWork takeover deal, bailing out co-founder

SoftBank Group agreed to spend more than $10 billion to take over WeWork on Tuesday, doubling down on an ill-fated investment and giving a near $1.7 billion payoff to the U.S. office-space sharing startup's co-founder Adam Neumann to relinquish control.
