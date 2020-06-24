SoftBank CEO says equity value of group's holdings has recovered to pre-virus levels

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said at the annual shareholders' meeting on Thursday the equity value of the group's holdings has recovered to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

The coronavirus crisis had previously compounded losses at his $100 billion Vision Fund.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

