SoftBank brings food service robot to labour-strapped Japan

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - SoftBank's robotics arm said on Monday it will bring a food service robot developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labour shortages and a new socially distanced norm as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The robot named Servi will act as a sort of waiter, using its layers of trays to carry food and drinks and its 3D cameras and Lidar sensors to navigate between kitchen and tables.

Servi will be launched in Japan in January and will cost 99,800 yen ($950) per month excluding tax on a three-year plan, SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said.

The start up first showed a prototype to Softbank chief executive Masayoshi Son last year and SoftBank led a $32 million round of investment in the startup in January.

The launch leverages SoftBank's long experience in bringing overseas technology to Japan but reflects the shift away from Son's earlier focus on humanoid robots.

Servi has been tested by Japanese restaurant operators, including Seven & i Holdings 3382.T at its Denny's chain, as the sector grapples with an aging workforce and deepening labour shortages.

The launch comes as companies are scrambling to employ technology to offer contactless service and ensure social distancing.

SoftBank's humanoid Pepper robot became the face of the company following its 2014 unveiling but failed to find a global customer base.

The firm in 2018 announced cleaning robot Whiz, which employs technology from group portfolio company Brain Corp and has sold more than 10,000 units worldwide.

SoftBank is touting the use of Whiz as a coronavirus countermeasure, and said on Monday that Pepper can be used in conjunction with thermal sensors to monitor customers.

Son has shifted from operating businesses to making investments in recent years. This month, SoftBank announced the sale of cellphone distributor Brightstar as it cuts links to the telecoms industry.

The group also owns Boston Dynamics, which developed the four-legged robot Spot.

SoftBank has a history of troubled investments in the robotics sector.

($1 = 105.4800 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.