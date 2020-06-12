SoftBank bought back almost $600 mln of own shares in May
Softbank Group Corp on Friday said it had spent 61 billion yen ($570 million) buying back its shares in May, part of a record 2.5 trillion yen repurchase programme to support its share price in volatile markets. ($1 = 107.0700 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by David Evans) ((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;)) nFWN2DO0WI
TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp 9984.T on Friday said it had spent 61 billion yen ($570 million) buying back its shares in May, part of a record 2.5 trillion yen repurchase programme to support its share price in volatile markets.
($1 = 107.0700 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by David Evans)
((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.