SoftBank bought back almost $600 mln of own shares in May

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp 9984.T on Friday said it had spent 61 billion yen ($570 million) buying back its shares in May, part of a record 2.5 trillion yen repurchase programme to support its share price in volatile markets.

