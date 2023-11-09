SoftBank books another quarterly loss, as investment hits offset Arm

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group on Thursday booked a quarterly loss of 789 billion yen ($5.22 billion), marking its fourth straight quarter in the red, as investment losses offset proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) of chip designer Arm.

Its Vision Fund investment unit, meanwhile, booked an investment profit of 21.4 billion yen in the latest quarter, having made a 160 billion yen profit three months earlier.

The net loss at group level of 789 billion yen compares with a 3.01 trillion yen profit a year earlier when it sold down a large portion of its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

($1 = 151.0200 yen)

