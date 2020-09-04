Softbank bets heavily on option purchases, primarily in tech sector -sources

Sept 4 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T made significant option purchases in the U.S. stock market in recent weeks as a way of temporarily investing some of its proceeds from asset sales, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In August, SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son had announced a new investment management subsidiary that would park excess cash from a massive asset sale program in liquid stocks.

So far, SoftBank has spent roughly $10 billion buying shares. It has also spent more buying derivatives in U.S. stocks, the sources said. The Financial Times first reported on these derivative purchases on Friday.

A SoftBank spokeswoman declined to comment.

SoftBank has already built a stake worth around $1.2 billion in e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, according to regulatory filings.

In addition to Amazon, the Japanese tech conglomerate has built stakes in Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, according to the filings.

In total, SoftBank has injected roughly $4 billion building up these stakes.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; (within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3583); Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @asenjourno))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.