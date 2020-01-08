SoftBank-backed Zume To Eliminate Half Of Staff

(RTTNews) - SoftBank-backed Zume will laying off 360 employees, representing about 50 percent of its workforce. It will shut down its robotic pizza-making and delivery business to focus on food packaging.

Zume said it is creating 100 open roles in the Source Packaging unit that employees can reapply for it.

SoftBank invested $375 million in Zume in 2018, giving the start-up a $1 billion valuation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.