SoftBank-backed Zume Pizza to lay off up to 80% of its staff - Business Insider

Jan 6 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Zume Pizza, a Silicon Valley startup that aims to automate pizza delivery, plans to lay off up to 80% of its staff, Business Insider reported on Monday, citing sources close to the company.

The company raised $375 million from SoftBank in 2018. (http://bit.ly/36vPPdJ)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

