US Markets

SoftBank-backed Zume Pizza to lay off up to 80% of its staff - Business Insider

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published

SoftBank-backed Zume Pizza, a Silicon Valley startup that aims to automate pizza delivery, plans to lay off up to 80% of its staff, Business Insider reported on Monday, citing sources close to the company.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Zume Pizza, a Silicon Valley startup that aims to automate pizza delivery, plans to lay off up to 80% of its staff, Business Insider reported on Monday, citing sources close to the company.

The company raised $375 million from SoftBank in 2018. (http://bit.ly/36vPPdJ)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3067;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular